DELMARVA -- As November gives way to December, Georgetown residents are facing the reality of record-breaking drought conditions. This autumn is officially the driest on record, with a mere 1.78 inches of rainfall between September and November. The previous record was set in 2001 with 2.67 inches of precipitation.
November saw 1.49 inches of rainfall, well below the monthly average of 3.08 inches. This deficit of 1.59 inches contributes to a yearly shortfall of nearly 8.5 inches. Adding to the record books, the August through October period logged just 2.20 inches, making it the driest three-month stretch in Georgetown’s history.
November’s temperatures were slightly above average, with 18 days warmer than usual and 11 cooler days. The warmest day reached 82 degrees, while the coldest night saw temperatures dip to 27 degrees. The month started unseasonably warm but ended with cooler conditions.
Looking ahead, the outlook remains grim. December is trending drier than average, with no significant rain or snow systems on the horizon. While Georgetown might see scattered rain or snow showers late Sunday night or Wednesday, these systems are unlikely to provide meaningful relief. Experts warn that only a major storm, such as a nor’easter or snowstorm, will significantly impact the drought.
With severe to extreme drought conditions gripping Delmarva, residents and officials are left hoping for a weather shift that could bring much-needed precipitation in the weeks ahead.