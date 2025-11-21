DELMARVA -- High pressure sliding east of Delmarva will keep conditions calm today, but a developing area of low pressure passing offshore late tonight will bring periods of light rain to the region. Friday stays overcast and gloomy across the peninsula, with highs ranging from 56 to 63 degrees. Southwest winds of 5 to 10 mph will offer a touch of mildness despite the clouds.
Showers develop this evening and continue overnight as the low skirts to the south. Rainfall will be light, with most totals between 0.25 and 0.35 inches. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s to low 50s, accompanied by periods of rain.
Saturday begins damp and dreary, but showers taper off by midday. Skies gradually clear into the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds turn north-northwest at 10 to 20 mph, ushering in cooler, drier air by Saturday night. Lows Saturday night fall into the low to mid-30s under clear skies.
Sunday will be sunny and cool as high pressure settles over the area. Highs reach the mid to upper 50s with a west-southwest breeze at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday night stays dry but slightly milder, with lows generally in the 30s as a weak disturbance passes to the north.
Looking ahead to early next week, seasonable and quiet weather continues Monday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. A warming trend sets in Tuesday into Wednesday ahead of the next frontal system, bringing increasing rain chances by late Tuesday and Tuesday night.
Forecast confidence decreases toward Thanksgiving as models diverge on the timing and evolution of a strong cold front. A slower-moving system could mean a warmer, wetter Thanksgiving with highs in the 50s to low 60s, while a faster front would bring a colder, drier holiday, with highs only in the 40s and 50s. Much colder air is expected to settle in by next Friday and persist through the holiday weekend.