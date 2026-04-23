DELMARVA -- It's the pick of the week across Delmarva as high pressure builds over both Hudson Bay in Canada and the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. The result will be a beautiful afternoon with plenty of dry weather and warm temperatures. Highs will reach around 80 inland, while communities along the coast stay much cooler in the 60s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild, with lows falling into the low to mid 50s.
Friday brings a shift as a back door cold front sinks south toward the region while high pressure settles to the north in Canada. A few showers may try to develop during the afternoon as a weak disturbance in the upper-level northwest flow brushes the area, but most locations should remain mainly dry. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler, with highs generally in the 60s to around 70, although parts of Maryland’s Eastern Shore could still reach the mid 70s. It is worth noting that forecast models often struggle with back door cold fronts, so if this front moves through faster than expected, temperatures could end up even cooler than currently forecast.
Heading into the weekend, a developing low pressure system near the Great Lakes Friday night will move through the region and bring the best chance for widespread rainfall. Right now, Saturday looks to be the wetter day, while Sunday is trending drier, though a few lingering showers are still possible. Rainfall totals currently appear to range from about a quarter to a half inch.
Saturday looks dreary, damp, and cool across Delmarva, with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 50s to 60s across the southwest portions of the peninsula. Some improvement is expected by Sunday, but that will depend on how quickly the storm system pulls away. Temperatures Sunday should recover into the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Early next week, Delmarva turns warmer again compared with the weekend. Monday is looking dry for now, but the next weather system is expected to approach Monday night and bring another round of showers into the region through midweek.