DELMARVA -- High pressure moving off the southern coast today will give way to an approaching low-pressure system passing north of Delmarva tonight, bringing a trailing cold front and strong winds.
Temperatures are expected to rise into the 60s to near 70 as southwest winds increase through the afternoon, with gusts between 25 and 35 mph.
Overnight, winds are forecast to strengthen significantly as the cold front sweeps across the region. A deepening low over the Great Lakes and developing high pressure in the Midwest will tighten the pressure gradient, resulting in gusts reaching 35-40 mph across much of Delmarva. The strongest winds are expected overnight before gradually subsiding Thursday morning.
Behind the front, high pressure builds back in Thursday night into Friday, bringing cooler and calmer conditions. Highs will reach the upper 50s to near 60 Thursday, with overnight lows dropping into the 30s under clear skies—potentially prompting frost or freeze advisories. Friday will turn milder again as southwest winds return ahead of another cold front, with clouds increasing late and highs climbing into the low 60s. Light showers are likely Friday night, though rainfall totals should remain under a quarter inch.
By Saturday, the Pacific-origin front will usher in another mild and breezy day with highs well into the 60s to near 70. Conditions cool slightly Saturday night with lows in the 40s, followed by another system moving in on Sunday. Forecast models suggest the main energy of that system may stay north of the region, bringing limited rainfall but gradually cooler temperatures. Highs will dip into the 60s Sunday before falling into the 40s early next week.
Early next week is expected to remain dry but cold across Delmarva. Coldest airmass so far this fall season moves in, with lows near or below freezing—likely marking the end of the growing season for much of the area.