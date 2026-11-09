DELMARVA - Strong west to northwest winds on Monday as a cold front moves through southern Delaware, bringing gusty conditions and cooler temperatures before a quieter weather pattern develops overnight into early Tuesday morning.
Early Monday morning will begin with partly cloudy skies and temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to middle 40s. Inland communities, including Salisbury, Georgetown, Seaford, Laurel and Bridgeville, will experience some of the coolest readings, while coastal locations such as Lewes, Rehoboth Beach and Bethany Beach should remain slightly milder.
Winds will begin increasing during the morning as a strengthening weather system passes north of Delaware and a trailing cold front.
By late morning and afternoon, west to northwest winds will strengthen to 15 to 20 mph, with occasional gusts reaching 30 to 35 mph.
The strongest gusts will be particularly noticeable across open farmland, major highways and coastal communities from Lewes south through Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Ocean City.
Although widespread wind advisories are not anticipated, the gusty conditions could make travel more challenging for high-profile vehicles, especially along exposed portions of Coastal Highway, Route 13 and Route 113.
Loose outdoor objects could also be blown around, while the stronger winds may strip many of the remaining autumn leaves from trees.
Despite the gusty conditions, Monday should remain generally dry, with a mixture of sunshine and passing clouds. Temperatures will be seasonably cool, although the persistent wind will make outdoor conditions feel several degrees colder.
The strongest winds are expected during the late morning and afternoon before gradually diminishing Monday evening as the cold front moves offshore and high pressure begins approaching from the southwest.
Along the coastline, marine conditions will be considerably more hazardous.
Small Craft Advisories remain in effect through 7 p.m. Monday for Delaware Bay and the Atlantic coastal waters.
West to northwest winds over the water could reach 25 to 30 mph, with gusts approaching 35 mph. Offshore seas are expected to build to 4 to 6 feet, creating hazardous conditions for smaller vessels.
Boaters near Cape Henlopen, Indian River Inlet and the Atlantic waters off Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, and Ocean City should remain cautious as strong winds and rough seas continue through much of Monday.
Marine conditions should gradually improve Monday evening as winds and wave heights begin decreasing.
Monday night will bring a noticeable improvement as winds diminish and skies remain mostly clear to partly cloudy.
Temperatures will fall steadily overnight, with many inland communities dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s by early Tuesday morning. Coastal locations should remain slightly milder, generally in the lower to middle 40s.
Tuesday morning will begin with quieter weather, lighter winds and generally dry conditions as high pressure gains greater influence over the region.
The calmer pattern is expected to continue through Tuesday and Wednesday, providing a brief stretch of relatively pleasant autumn weather before a potentially more significant storm develops later in the week.
Attention is increasingly turning toward a possible coastal storm or nor'easter that could affect Sussex County Thursday through Friday night.
A strong upper-level disturbance moving across the eastern United States could support the development of a coastal low-pressure system near the Mid-Atlantic region.
Depending on the storm's eventual track and intensity, Sussex County could experience periods of widespread rain, stronger winds and possible coastal flooding.
The greatest coastal concerns would be along Delaware Bay, the Atlantic beaches and vulnerable back-bay communities, including areas around Ocean City, Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island.
However, considerable uncertainty remains regarding the storm's exact track, strength and timing.
A prolonged period of onshore winds could increase tidal water levels and create coastal flooding concerns, while a storm tracking directly across the region could shorten the duration of those winds.
Rain remains the primary precipitation concern, with no significant snow threat currently indicated.
Much colder air is expected to move into southern Delaware behind the storm, potentially bringing a significant temperature drop by Friday and especially over the weekend.
Monday's main weather concern will be the strong, gusty winds, particularly during the midday and afternoon hours.
By early Tuesday morning, calmer winds and mostly dry weather will provide a temporary break before the focus shifts toward the potential coastal storm later in the week.