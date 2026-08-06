DELMARVA - Areas from Sussex County south to Ocean City, Maryland, will begin Thursday with low clouds, patchy fog and humid conditions before skies gradually improve later in the morning.
Any fog or low cloud cover could briefly reduce visibility during the early morning commute, especially near waterways and coastal areas. Conditions are expected to improve by late morning as temperatures rise.
High pressure offshore will draw warm, moisture-rich air northward across the region through the day. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s, with high humidity making it feel hotter.
Most of Sussex County and the Ocean City area should remain dry Thursday. However, an isolated afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Any storm that develops could produce locally heavy rain because of the high moisture content in the atmosphere.
Heat advisories in effect farther north do not include Sussex County or Ocean City, but residents and visitors should still limit strenuous outdoor activity, drink plenty of water and take breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.
Warm and muggy conditions will continue Thursday night into early Friday. Patchy fog or low clouds could redevelop before sunrise Friday, particularly near the coast and inland waterways.