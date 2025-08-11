DELMARVA - Visitors and residents in Sussex County’s coastal towns and nearby Ocean City, Md., can expect a noticeable jump in heat and humidity beginning late Monday, as high pressure shifts offshore and southerly winds pull in warm, moist air.
Monday evening will be partly cloudy with light winds from the south, allowing temperatures along the beaches to hold in the upper 70s to low 80s into the night. Overnight lows will remain mild, dropping only into the low 70s with the potential for patchy fog or low clouds by daybreak, especially in areas near the water.
By Tuesday, heat and humidity will be more pronounced. Afternoon highs will reach the mid- to upper 80s along the coast, with heat index values climbing into the low 90s. Dew points will rise into the upper 60s to near 70, creating a sticky feel for beachgoers. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with more clouds developing late in the day ahead of an approaching surface trough.
While most of Tuesday will be dry, isolated showers or thunderstorms may pop up late in the afternoon and evening, particularly inland but with a chance of drifting toward the coast. Any storm could bring heavy downpours due to elevated moisture levels.
The trend toward unsettled weather will continue into midweek, when a cold front is expected to bring more widespread showers and thunderstorms before cooler, less humid air arrives for the weekend.