DELMARVA - A much hotter and more humid day is expected Wednesday across Sussex County, Delaware, and south into Ocean City, Maryland, as dangerous heat begins building over Delmarva.
Early Wednesday morning will start warm and muggy, with temperatures rising quickly after sunrise. Inland areas are expected to climb into the mid to upper 90s by afternoon, while the immediate beaches and Ocean City should remain somewhat cooler but still humid.
Heat index values may reach 100 to 105 degrees in parts of the region Wednesday afternoon. Anyone working or spending time outdoors should take frequent breaks, drink plenty of water and avoid the hottest part of the day when possible.
A few isolated thunderstorms may develop Wednesday afternoon or evening. Storm coverage is not expected to be widespread, but any storm that forms could produce strong wind gusts, frequent lightning and a brief downpour.
Conditions will remain warm and muggy Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, with lows mainly in the 70s. The overnight warmth will provide little relief ahead of the more dangerous heat expected Thursday and Friday.
An Extreme Heat Watch remains in effect for Delmarva from Thursday afternoon through Saturday. Temperatures may approach or exceed 100 degrees late this week, with heat index values potentially reaching 105 to 110 degrees.