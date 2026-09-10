DELMARVA -- The heat and humidity are back, at least briefly. Expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s to around 90, west southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
A cold front will cross through the area tonight brining the potential for a round of showers and gusty thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has place a portion of the peninsula in a "Marginal" severe risk (1 of 5), it's not a big threat, but some storms could bring the threat of damaging wind gusts (58 mph+).
Also some locally heavy rainfall and downpours are possible. Otherwise it's mostly cloudy as we fall into the upper 60s to low 70s.
Behind the front Friday morning a few spotty showers and clouds especially across the southern end of the peninsula, skies will clear through the morning giving way to a beautiful cooler afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
The weekend will start off on a cool dry note, mostly cloudy skies Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, an area of low pressure pushes into the area late in the day bringing scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The severe threat is low but some heavier rainfall is possible into Sunday morning. The Weather Prediction Center has the entire area under a "Marginal" risk for excessive rainfall, so there's a chance of some flash flooding concerns. Sunday will feature partly sunny skies, warmer and muggy highs in the mid 80s with a few showers and storms still possible into the afternoon. Depends on the speed and timing of the low pressure system pushing through.
Drying out into Monday with lots of sunshine and lower humidity, highs in the mid 80s, turns humid and warmer through midweek with highs in the upper 80s, another cold front is possible late in the week.