DELMARVA -- Today with bring partly sunny skies, but it will quickly turn hot, windy, and muggy across the peninsula. Highs will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s along the coast, while inland communities reach the mid 90s. Heat index values may make it feel closer to 98 to 101 degrees in spots.
Winds will also be a major part of today’s forecast. Southwest winds will be quite gusty, with non-thunderstorm gusts of 35 to 45 mph possible at times.
A cold front will approach Delmarva later today as low pressure tracks from Ontario into Quebec. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of the front, mainly late this afternoon into the evening. The main timeframe to watch is from about 3 PM to 9 PM.
The severe weather risk remains in place for Delmarva, with a Slight Risk, level 2 out of 5, continuing for the region. Any storm that develops could produce damaging wind gusts, supported by strong winds aloft, steep low-level lapse rates, and some instability. However, storm coverage may be limited because the strongest forcing stays farther north, while the morning showers and cloud cover we had may hold back instability.
Tonight will stay muggy and mild with scattered showers around. Temperatures will settle near 70 degrees.
Unsettled weather continues into Friday as moisture lingers over Delmarva. A developing surface low tied to remnant tropical moisture from the Gulf is expected to move nearby, keeping showers and storms around through at least midday. The Maryland and Virginia Eastern Shores will have the best chance to see showers linger the longest, especially across southeastern Delmarva as the low moves out to sea.
If the low strengthens a bit more, moderate to heavy rain will be possible, especially across southern Delmarva. Rain should clear from northwest to southeast later Friday. Rainfall totals through midday Friday will generally range from half an inch to around one inch. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
The weekend looks much better. Saturday will be mostly sunny and comfortable with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday, Father’s Day, will be slightly muggier with highs in the upper 80s. The Summer Solstice arrives at 4:24 AM Sunday.
The next chance for rain returns Monday as another front brings scattered showers and thunderstorms back to Delmarva.