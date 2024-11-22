The coastal low continues to dominate the region’s weather, keeping rain showers in the forecast through much of the day. Northern areas are likely to see the heaviest rainfall, while southern parts of Delmarva will experience lighter and more sporadic precipitation. Gusty northwest winds will persist, pulling in cooler air and keeping temperatures in the mid-40s to near 50°F. Despite occasional breaks in the rain, overcast skies and damp conditions will make for an unpleasant, winter-like day.
Friday Evening:
As the surface low shifts south and converges with the upper-level low overhead, colder air will filter in, potentially allowing for light rain to mix with or change to snow in higher elevations and areas north of Delmarva. While significant snow accumulation is unlikely outside of higher elevations, a slushy coating may develop on grassy or elevated surfaces. Temperatures will hover in the low 40s, with winds remaining brisk out of the northwest.
Friday Night:
Precipitation begins to wind down as the low slowly pulls eastward. Rain is expected for most areas, but higher elevations may see lingering snow or a rain/snow mix before the system clears. Additional snow accumulation will be minimal—just a few tenths of an inch at most. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-30s across Delmarva, with colder spots in the upper 20s for higher elevations like the southern Poconos.
Saturday Morning and Afternoon:
Skies will begin to clear Saturday morning as the low pressure system pulls away to the northeast. A gusty west-northwest wind will continue, keeping the region cool and breezy. Daytime highs will rise slightly, reaching the upper 40s to low 50s across Delmarva, though lingering clouds may persist in northern areas. A rain or snow shower is possible in higher elevations, but the overall chance of precipitation diminishes significantly.
Saturday Night:
Conditions continue to improve with mostly dry weather expected. Temperatures will drop into the mid-30s for much of Delmarva, with colder spots near 30°F in northern areas and the Poconos. Winds will gradually ease overnight.