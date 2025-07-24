DELMARVA - The Delmarva peninsula continues to see decent weather, with near normal temperatures this afternoon with increasing humidity levels. Hot and humid weather is expected Friday, with feels like temperatures in the triple digits.

HEAT ADV

This afternoon remains mostly sunny, warm and noticeably more humid. With the high pressure moving farther out into the Atlantic, southerly winds will increase and draw in more moisture. This will mark the beginning of a warmer and more humid period. Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 80s later today, with 70s and 80s at the coast. 

MUGGY METER

For tonight, expect mostly clear, warm, and humid conditions. Skies will be mostly clear with lows by morning in the low 70s. 

HEAT INDEX

Friday will be the hottest and muggiest day of the week, with much of the region potentially experiencing heat index values over 100 degrees. A Heat Advisory is in effect for a good portion of Delmarva. Some interior areas could see heat indices as high as 105. Actual temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s, with 80s and 90s at the coast.

FUTURECAST

 Another cold front is expected to approach around Saturday, bringing a renewed chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the day. However, there remains uncertainty in the timing and coverage of any storm activity heading into the weekend. The threat for showers and storms continues on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the low 90s Saturday, then upper 80s on Sunday. Lows will be in the 70s.

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Bob Trihy joined CoastTV in 2023. He grew up in Great River on Long Island, N.Y. Bob caught the weather bug when he was around eight years old and tracked storms up and down the east coast. He witnessed some big ones, like the blizzard of 1978, as well as tropical systems.

