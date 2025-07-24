DELMARVA - The Delmarva peninsula continues to see decent weather, with near normal temperatures this afternoon with increasing humidity levels. Hot and humid weather is expected Friday, with feels like temperatures in the triple digits.
This afternoon remains mostly sunny, warm and noticeably more humid. With the high pressure moving farther out into the Atlantic, southerly winds will increase and draw in more moisture. This will mark the beginning of a warmer and more humid period. Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 80s later today, with 70s and 80s at the coast.
For tonight, expect mostly clear, warm, and humid conditions. Skies will be mostly clear with lows by morning in the low 70s.
Friday will be the hottest and muggiest day of the week, with much of the region potentially experiencing heat index values over 100 degrees. A Heat Advisory is in effect for a good portion of Delmarva. Some interior areas could see heat indices as high as 105. Actual temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s, with 80s and 90s at the coast.