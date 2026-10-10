DELMARVA - The remnants of Hurricane Isaias are expected to bring a wet and windy end to the weekend across Sussex County, with periods of heavy rain, isolated thunderstorms and potentially strong wind gusts Sunday.
Conditions will begin deteriorating late Saturday night as clouds increase and moisture associated with the remnants of Isaias approaches Delmarva. Showers are expected to develop Sunday morning, becoming more widespread and heavier during the afternoon.
The greatest weather impacts are expected Sunday afternoon into the evening, when periods of heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding, particularly in low-lying and poorly drained areas.
Winds will also strengthen throughout the day, with gusts potentially reaching 45 mph. These gusts could bring down small tree limbs, move unsecured outdoor objects and cause isolated power outages.
An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, especially during the afternoon and early evening. Any thunderstorms could produce brief torrential downpours and locally stronger wind gusts.
Coastal communities, including Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island, should prepare for periods of wind-driven rain and hazardous travel conditions. Inland communities, including Georgetown, Millsboro, Seaford and Laurel, could also experience heavy downpours and gusty winds.
Residents are encouraged to secure loose outdoor items, use caution while driving and avoid flooded roadways.
Unsettled conditions could continue into Sunday evening before gradually improving as the remnants of Isaias move away from the region.