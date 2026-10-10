Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Rain. High 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.