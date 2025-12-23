What To Expect

Mostly cloudy skies, breezy highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Beautiful Christmas Eve, shower possible Christmas Day. 

DELMARVA -- A warm front tied to a fast-moving clipper system is lifting through Delmarva today, followed by a cold front moving offshore this evening. Mostly cloudy skies are expected this afternoon, with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 40s to near 50 across parts of the Mid-Shore. Breezy conditions will develop overnight as the cold front passes, with lows falling into the upper 30s to low 40s under mainly clear skies.

On Delmarva

Mostly cloudy skies, clearing into the evening and overnight. Highs upper 40s to near 50.

High pressure builds into the region Wednesday night. Christmas Eve will begin mostly clear before high clouds increase during the afternoon as the next system approaches. It will remain dry, but breezy, with northwest wind gusts between 25 and 35 mph across the peninsula. Highs will range from the low to upper 40s to near 50. Lows Wednesday night are expected to dip into the low 30s under mostly cloudy skies.

Next 7 Days

Better chance for rain late Friday night-Saturday and late Sunday night -Monday morning. 

On Christmas Day, a weak area of low pressure moves through the region, bringing a chance for light rain or snow mainly across the southern half of Delmarva during the morning hours. Any precipitation amounts appear negligible and should exit by the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Thursday night will stay mostly cloudy, with lows falling into the mid to upper 20s.

Christmas Planner

Mostly sunny beautiful Christmas Eve, highs around 50s, a shower is possible Christmas Day, otherwise a lot of clouds. 

Confidence decreases heading into the weekend, though increasingly confident that multiple storm systems will impact the region. A shortwave moving through Friday afternoon into Saturday morning, combined with developing low pressure tracking toward the East Coast, is expected to bring widespread precipitation to Delmarva. Recent trends favor colder conditions, increasing the potential for impactful wintry weather, though exact precipitation types and amounts remain uncertain.

The unsettled pattern may continue into early next week, with another storm system possible Sunday into Monday. Much colder airmass will arrive to round out 2025 and as we enter 2026. 

Tags

Locations

Meteorologist

Chris Mastrobuono is a South Philly native, but has come to join the CoastTV meteorology team. With over three years of experience delivering accurate, passionate and insightful weather analysis, he is eager to report on the coast. Previously, he spent over two years as a morning meteorologist at WEVV CBS/FOX in Evansville, Indiana. 

