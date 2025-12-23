DELMARVA -- A warm front tied to a fast-moving clipper system is lifting through Delmarva today, followed by a cold front moving offshore this evening. Mostly cloudy skies are expected this afternoon, with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 40s to near 50 across parts of the Mid-Shore. Breezy conditions will develop overnight as the cold front passes, with lows falling into the upper 30s to low 40s under mainly clear skies.
High pressure builds into the region Wednesday night. Christmas Eve will begin mostly clear before high clouds increase during the afternoon as the next system approaches. It will remain dry, but breezy, with northwest wind gusts between 25 and 35 mph across the peninsula. Highs will range from the low to upper 40s to near 50. Lows Wednesday night are expected to dip into the low 30s under mostly cloudy skies.
On Christmas Day, a weak area of low pressure moves through the region, bringing a chance for light rain or snow mainly across the southern half of Delmarva during the morning hours. Any precipitation amounts appear negligible and should exit by the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Thursday night will stay mostly cloudy, with lows falling into the mid to upper 20s.
Confidence decreases heading into the weekend, though increasingly confident that multiple storm systems will impact the region. A shortwave moving through Friday afternoon into Saturday morning, combined with developing low pressure tracking toward the East Coast, is expected to bring widespread precipitation to Delmarva. Recent trends favor colder conditions, increasing the potential for impactful wintry weather, though exact precipitation types and amounts remain uncertain.
The unsettled pattern may continue into early next week, with another storm system possible Sunday into Monday. Much colder airmass will arrive to round out 2025 and as we enter 2026.