DELMARVA - Sussex County is expected to see a quick burst of wintry weather late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as a fast-moving “clipper” system sweeps through the region, forecasters said.
Precipitation is expected to move in roughly between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Wednesday, falling as snow at the start before changing to light rain across Delmarva. Most of the precipitation should taper off by mid- to late morning.
Snow totals in Sussex County are expected to stay under an inch, with the best chance for measurable accumulation remaining well north of the county. Even where snow falls early, warming temperatures are expected to help it melt quickly as highs climb well into the 40s Wednesday.
For boaters, a Small Craft Advisory for Wednesday morning through Wednesday for all area marine zones, citing conditions hazardous to smaller vessels.
Looking ahead beyond Wednesday evening, forecasters said the chance of wintry weather Thursday into Thursday night has trended lower, while the risk for another system early next week has increased somewhat.