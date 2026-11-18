DELMARVA -- Couldn't ask for better weather for mid-November. We continue to enjoy bright blue skies and mild temperatures. A massive ridge of high pressure will dominate through Friday. Highs today in the low 60s with a light west wind 3 to 6 mph. Tonight mostly clear skies and still cold with lows in the low to mid 30s.
Picture perfect Thursday will an abundance of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be a carbon copy of Thursday. Highs running about 10 degrees above average.
The mild temperatures will be with us through the weekend. High pressure will breakdown a slide offshore into the start of the weekend. A developing coastal low could bring rain to the region Sunday into Monday.
Models have slowed the rain down to Sunday night and into Monday. The rain could be heavy at times depending on the exact track and intensity of this coastal low. Multiple inches of rain are possible. It would be a much needed rainfall considering were over an inch shy for the month and over 6 inches below average for the year.
Behind the storm we turn cooler into the start of Thanksgiving week, there is another chance for showers Thanksgiving, doesn't look like a washout but another system does look to arrive late in the week. That kicks off an unsettled stretch of weather as the subtropical jet becomes more active heading into December.