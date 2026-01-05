DELMARVA - Clouds will linger across Sussex County late Monday evening as dry conditions prevail, especially along the coast and beach communities. Overnight lows are expected to dip to near freezing inland but remain a bit milder near the beaches, where temperatures may stay just above freezing thanks to onshore influences and southerly flow.
By Tuesday, a developing system approaching from the Great Lakes will bring continued cloud cover and noticeably warmer air to southern Delaware. South to southeasterly winds will help push afternoon temperatures into the 40s, with some low 50s possible near the coast and across parts of the Delmarva. Despite the clouds, the milder air will feel more comfortable compared to the recent stretch of colder weather.
Rain chances remain low through most of the day in Sussex County, including beach communities such as Rehoboth Beach, Lewes and Bethany Beach. While light rain may begin developing farther north by late afternoon, the best chance for any showers locally is expected to hold off until Tuesday evening or later, with little impact anticipated before nightfall.