DELMARVA - Late Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning looks dry and mainly clear from Lewes and Rehoboth Beach south through Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island. Temperatures will slide quickly after sunset, bottoming out in the mid-30s along the coast and near freezing inland by daybreak Thursday.
Thursday will feel cooler than Wednesday, but still seasonably mild for January standards. Expect sunshine mixing with clouds through the day, with afternoon highs around the upper 40s to low 50s at the beaches and a few degrees warmer inland around Georgetown. By late Thursday evening, temperatures will be dropping back into the upper 30s at the coast.
Looking ahead for beach community plans this weekend: confidence is increasing in several rounds of rain from Friday afternoon through Sunday morning, with temperatures staying above normal. No significant impacts are expected, but locally heavier rain is possible at times Saturday, and a rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out.