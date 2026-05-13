DELMARVA - Sussex County will begin Wednesday morning with generally quiet weather as the main storm system remains to the west and north of the area. While clouds may increase through the morning and afternoon, most of the county should stay dry for much of the day.
Temperatures will be mild ahead of the approaching front, with highs expected to reach the lower 70s inland. Coastal communities may run a little cooler due to the marine influence.
Rain chances will increase later Wednesday as low pressure tracks north of the region and a cold front moves toward Delmarva. The bulk of the showers is expected to arrive Wednesday evening, then continue overnight into early Thursday morning.
A few isolated thunderstorms may also develop Wednesday evening into the first part of Wednesday night. Severe weather is not expected, but any thunderstorm could briefly produce heavier rainfall.
Rainfall totals are expected to remain light overall, generally between one-tenth and one-quarter of an inch across Delmarva. Locally higher amounts are possible where thunderstorms occur.
By early Thursday morning, showers may still be moving through parts of Sussex County as unsettled weather lingers behind the front.