DELMARVA - Cloudy skies will persist across Delmarva early Tuesday morning as milder air continues to move into the region. Morning temperatures are expected to start near or just above freezing inland, with slightly warmer readings along the coast and beach communities due to a steady south to southeasterly breeze.
As the day progresses, temperatures will climb into the 40s countywide, with low 50s possible near the beaches by Tuesday afternoon. Despite the cloud cover, the milder air will feel noticeably more comfortable compared to recent days. Rain chances remain limited through most of Tuesday, with Sussex County and coastal communities likely staying dry into the late afternoon.
By Tuesday night, a passing system tracking north of the region may bring a brief period of light rain, though precipitation is expected to be minimal and spotty at best, especially south of the Delaware Bay. Overnight temperatures will remain mild, mainly in the low to mid-40s near the coast, with patchy fog possible in some areas.
Early Wednesday morning, rain chances taper off as the system moves away and winds shift to the west and northwest. Breezy conditions may develop toward sunrise, with gusts increasing as drier air begins to move in. Temperatures early Wednesday will remain mild, setting the stage for a breezy but relatively warm midweek day.