Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight EDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Brief gale force wind gusts near 35 kt are possible across Delaware Bay during the afternoon hours. Scattered thunderstorms could also produce brief gale force wind gusts during the afternoon and evening hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&