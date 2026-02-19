DELMARVA - Sussex County begins Friday with a damp, gray stretch as rain and drizzle linger through the early morning hours. Temperatures hover near 40 degrees around daybreak, with slick spots possible on untreated roads.
The wet weather gradually becomes less widespread late morning into midday. A few hit-or-miss showers may redevelop during the afternoon, but many communities should see longer dry breaks as the day wears on.
Friday turns noticeably milder. Inland areas around Georgetown and Millsboro are expected to reach the low 60s, while beaches from Lewes to Rehoboth and Fenwick Island stay cooler in the low 50s.
Friday evening remains mostly cloudy and quieter, with temperatures sliding through the 50s after sunset. Overnight into early Saturday, skies stay mostly cloudy as cooler air settles in. By early Saturday morning, readings dip to the mid-30s inland, with upper 30s to around 40 closer to the coast.