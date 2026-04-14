DELMARVA -- Temperatures will soar into the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies, putting some communities close to daily record highs. Georgetown’s record for April 14 is 87 degrees, set in 1977, while Salisbury’s record is also 87 degrees, set in 1941. Communities along the bay and Atlantic coast will be somewhat cooler, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Most of the shower and thunderstorm activity will stay north of the peninsula today, with the better chance for any rain or storms located across parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. That will leave Delmarva dry and warm through the afternoon and evening.
Tonight will remain unusually mild with partly cloudy skies and lows only falling into the mid 60s. High pressure anchored over the Atlantic Ocean and a warm front positioned well north of the Mid-Atlantic will keep the region locked into this early taste of summer. Temperatures this week are expected to run 15 to 30 degrees above average thanks to very warm air both aloft and at the surface.
The heat builds even more on Wednesday, when highs around 90 degrees are expected and record highs are likely. In Georgetown, the record for Wednesday is 86 degrees, set in both 1960 and 2024.
Record highs are possible even Thursday, as the heat continues for one more day with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. A weak front will move through late Thursday night into Friday morning, but temperatures will remain well above normal right through the weekend, with highs mainly in the mid 70s to mid 80s. The weekend is shaping up to be very pleasant overall, though the next chance for showers and thunderstorms will arrive Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening as a strong cold front approaches.
Behind that front, a major cool-down is on the way for next week. High temperatures are expected to drop back into the 50s and 60s, bringing a much different feel to Delmarva after this stretch of near-record warmth.