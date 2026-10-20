DELMARVA - A strengthening nor’easter hundreds of miles off the Mid-Atlantic coast will continue to produce strong winds, rough surf and elevated tides across Sussex County from late Tuesday evening through late Wednesday evening, with coastal communities facing the greatest impacts.
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has extended a Coastal Flood Advisory for Sussex County through 10 p.m. Wednesday as persistent northerly and northeasterly winds push ocean water toward the shoreline and into the inland bays.
Minor tidal flooding is expected during Tuesday evening's high tide, with water levels forecast to rise even higher Wednesday evening. Some back-bay communities could experience moderate flooding, particularly in low-lying areas around Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island.
Residents in flood-prone neighborhoods should prepare for possible water-covered roadways and flooding of vulnerable properties, especially near tidal waterways.
Meanwhile, the pressure difference between the offshore storm and strong high pressure over New England will intensify through Wednesday, producing peak wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph along the beaches. Inland communities, including Georgetown, Millsboro, Seaford and Laurel, could experience gusts approaching 30 mph.
Despite the storm's strength, widespread rainfall is not expected. Most of Sussex County should remain dry, although a few showers could approach the immediate coastline Wednesday. Periods of cloudiness are also expected as the storm briefly shifts closer to the coast before gradually moving northeastward.
Marine conditions will remain particularly hazardous. A Gale Warning is in effect for much of the Atlantic coastal waters through 6 p.m. Wednesday, with some offshore marine zones remaining under warnings into Thursday morning. Marine wind gusts could reach approximately 35 to 52 mph, creating dangerous boating conditions.
Large waves and persistent onshore winds will also increase the threat of beach erosion, particularly during Wednesday evening's high tide. Beachgoers should avoid entering the rough surf and stay away from areas experiencing significant wave action.
Conditions are expected to improve gradually Thursday as the nor’easter moves farther offshore, allowing winds and coastal flooding concerns to diminish.
Looking ahead, a reinforcing surge of chilly, dry air will arrive Friday and continue into the weekend. Overnight temperatures could fall into the 30s across inland Sussex County Friday night and Saturday night, potentially producing the season's first widespread frost in colder locations.
For now, the greatest weather concerns remain along the coast, where strong winds, dangerous marine conditions and elevated tides will continue through Wednesday evening.