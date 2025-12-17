DELMARVA - An approaching cold front and building high pressure will shape the weather across Sussex County from late Wednesday evening through late Thursday evening, bringing variable clouds, patchy fog and a gradual warming trend.
Late Wednesday, winds are expected to briefly turn west to northwest behind the cold front before becoming light or calm overnight as high pressure settles over the region. With clear breaks, light winds and lingering moisture from recent snow cover, conditions may favor radiational cooling. Temperatures could fall close to dew points, allowing patchy fog or low clouds to develop overnight. Lows are expected to dip into the 20s inland, with lower 30s near the coast.
On Thursday, high pressure shifts offshore while a large storm system advances through the Great Lakes, turning winds to the south and southeast. Increasing low-level moisture may become trapped beneath an inversion, potentially keeping Sussex County under a deck of low clouds. Any breaks of sun are most likely from morning into early afternoon before clouds thicken later in the day.
High temperatures Thursday are expected to reach the 40s across most of the county, with the warmest readings possible in southern portions of Delmarva. While most of the day should remain dry, there is a slight chance of showers developing late Thursday, with rain chances around 20 to 30 percent during daylight hours.