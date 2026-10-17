DELMARVA -- A cold night awaits, as many areas will dip into the low to mid 40s under clear skies. The breeze out of the northeast to 20 mph will prevent widespread frost. But some patchy frost is possible for far inland reaches of the peninsula where temperatures will fall into the upper 30s.
High pressure is building into the region, wall-to-wall sunshine for our Sunday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph. Will remain clear and dry Sunday night falling into the mid 40s.
As we head into the new week partly cloudy skies Monday still on the cool side with highs in the low 60s. Most of next weeks forecast is dependent upon the track of a developing Nor'easter late Sunday into Monday off the southeast coast.
A Nor'easter will develop off the southeast coast and is expect to spin offshore into the middle part of the week. Still a lot of uncertainty as to how strong and where the system will track. Right now it appears most of the showers/rain will stay offshore but if the low tracks further west we could see showers especially along the coast. Expect breezy conditions inland and windy conditions at the coast beginning Monday and lasting into Thursday. The biggest concern right now looks to be coastal flooding concerns through high tide cycles, beach erosion and high surf. The last thing the coast needs is a persistent onshore flow for multiple days similar to what we had with last months Nor'easter.