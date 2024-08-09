DELMARVA - Delmarva residents can look forward to a stellar start to the weekend, both in the skies and on the ground. Friday night will bring clear conditions, perfect for viewing the peak of the Perseid meteor shower. Whether you're setting up on the beaches of Fenwick Island or in the open fields near Easton, expect minimal cloud cover and temperatures dipping into the low 60s—ideal for a comfortable night of stargazing.
The Perseid meteor shower, renowned for its bright and fast meteors, will be best viewed after midnight until dawn on Saturday morning. To make the most of this cosmic display, find a dark spot away from city lights, let your eyes adjust, and enjoy the show.
After a night of meteor-watching, Saturday will greet Delmarva with plenty of sunshine. Morning temperatures will rise quickly, with a pleasant start in the mid-60s. By the afternoon, expect highs in the mid-80s, making it a perfect day for beachgoers and outdoor enthusiasts. Light winds from the southwest will keep things comfortable, but don’t forget the sunscreen if you’re heading out.
Saturday afternoon looks ideal for hitting the beaches from Lewes to Chincoteague or enjoying a family picnic at Trap Pond State Park. With low humidity and abundant sunshine, it’s the perfect day to get outside and enjoy everything Delmarva has to offer.
As the day winds down, Saturday evening will remain clear and calm, with temperatures gradually cooling into the 70s, making it an inviting time to relax outdoors or take an evening stroll.
Enjoy the weekend, Delmarva, and don’t miss out on the Perseid meteor shower Friday night—it's a show that’s sure to amaze!