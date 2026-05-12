DELMARVA -- A picture perfect day is on tap across Delmarva today as high pressure moves into the region. Sunshine will dominate the forecast, with afternoon highs reaching the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. It will be a pleasant and comfortable day from the beaches to inland communities.
Tonight will remain mostly clear, but a breeze will develop and temperatures will not be as chilly as recent nights. Overnight lows will settle into the upper 40s to lower 50s across Delmarva.
Wednesday will bring a noticeable warmup as southerly winds increase ahead of an approaching cold front. Skies will be mostly sunny for much of the day, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s. It will also turn breezy, with south wind gusts potentially reaching up to 40 mph at times.
Clouds and shower chances will increase from west to east later Wednesday afternoon and especially Wednesday night as an upper-level trough moves into the Eastern United States. This system is expected to develop into a closed low over the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast by Thursday, helping to bring a round of showers to Delmarva as a cold front arrives.
Showers are likely Wednesday night, and a few thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Any thunderstorm activity will depend on how much instability develops ahead of the front. At this point, the greatest risk for stronger storms appears to remain well west of Delmarva, with instability locally expected to stay limited due to the later arrival of the showers.