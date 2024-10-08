DELMARVA - Expect a pleasant day with high pressure building into the region. Skies will remain mostly sunny, with temperatures reaching the upper 60s in northwest areas and low 70s elsewhere across Delmarva. Light northwest winds around 5-10 mph will add to the comfortable conditions.
Tuesday Night: Clear and calm weather will continue through the evening as high pressure holds steady. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-to-upper 40s, making for another cool and crisp night across the area.
Wednesday: Dry weather persists with high pressure still influencing the region. A couple of weak surface troughs and a dry frontal boundary may pass through, but conditions will remain stable and mostly sunny. High temperatures will once again reach the upper 60s to low 70s, with light winds.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies and light winds will keep the night quiet and dry. Temperatures will fall into the mid-40s to around 50, setting up for another cool evening.
Looking Ahead: High pressure will remain in control through Thursday, keeping the weather dry and pleasant into late week.