DELMARVA - Early Monday morning will begin quiet and cool across Sussex County, with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s inland and slightly milder conditions near the beaches.
High pressure will remain in control through Labor Day, bringing mostly sunny skies and low humidity. Afternoon temperatures will rise into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees inland, with slightly cooler readings expected along the Delaware beaches.
Winds will remain light through the morning before becoming northwesterly around 5 to 10 mph during the afternoon. No significant rain is expected Monday, making for favorable conditions for outdoor Labor Day activities.
Monday evening will remain mostly clear and comfortable. Temperatures will fall through the 60s before reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s by early Tuesday morning.
Dry weather will continue Tuesday as temperatures begin to rise. A warmer and more humid pattern is expected by Wednesday before a cold front brings another chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday.