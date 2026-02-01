Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very rough waters. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM EST this afternoon. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, until 6 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for ice accumulation on their vessel and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous conditions. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&