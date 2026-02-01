DELMARVA - The main effects from the powerful off shore storm will be the wind, dangerous wind chills, and minor tidal flooding. Strong winds continue this afternoon as the low deepens offshore. Minor flooding may linger near the times of high tide through Monday. Wind direction will be an important factor, as winds running more parallel to the coast and then turning more offshore should help limit the extent of tidal flooding. Even so, the system will be working against higher astronomical tides with the full moon on Monday, along with increasing swells from the offshore storm.
One additional complication is the ice already developing on local bays. Ice can be pushed onshore during high tide, and any flood water on roadways could freeze, creating icy travel hazards even after tides recede. If you’re in flood-prone coastal areas, be prepared for water on typically vulnerable roads and keep an eye on any water that may refreeze as temperatures remain well below normal.
By Monday, skies turn sunny but it stays blustery, and temperatures finally creep to near freezing for the first time since last Sunday. The moderation continues into mid to upper 30s before another blast of arctic air arrives late next week. The pattern stays active, with two opportunities for some snowfall mid to late week. The first is a weak system that may pass just south of the region and could graze Delmarva with light snow or rain Tuesday into Wednesday, with overall precipitation chances in the 20 to 40 percent range. The exact track will matter a lot, because a farther south storm track would reduce snow chances here but could also set up even colder conditions for Thursday and Friday. The second chance comes Friday night into Saturday morning, when an Alberta Clipper could bring a period of light snow. Confidence is low this far out, but current guidance supports a roughly 25 to 35 percent chance for snowfall with that system, and if upper-level features happen to align more closely, the end result could be more robust than currently advertised.
