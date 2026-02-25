DELMARVA -- After a damp start to the day, Delmarva turns noticeably quieter this afternoon. Morning showers will fade, allowing partly sunny skies to develop with temperatures climbing into the upper 40s to near 50. It will feel breezy at times, with southwest winds gusting up to around 25 mph.
Tonight remains milder than recent nights, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and lows holding in the mid to upper 30s, staying above the freezing mark for most locations.
Thursday is the next weather speed bump, as a wave of low pressure passes west-to-east south of the region. Recent trends continue to push the system a bit farther south, but Delmarva should still see a chance for rain later Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Expect mainly light showers, with limited rainfall totals overall.
Friday looks like the reward after the midweek unsettled stretch, featuring partly cloudy skies and another comfortable day with highs back into the upper 40s.
Then comes the weekend glow-up. Saturday looks phenomenal, with wall-to-wall sunshine and highs surging into the upper 50s to near 60. That warmth and sun will help melt some of the remaining snow pack. Sunday starts mild, but a backdoor cold front will work through and knock temperatures down into the upper 40s to low 50s, with cooler air building later in the day.
Looking ahead to early next week, another potential low pressure system may approach around Monday. With fresh cold air in place, wintry weather is possible, but forecast confidence is still limited. Some guidance suggests a weaker, drier system while others hint at something more organized.