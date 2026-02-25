Forecast Highs

Partly sunny skies expected this afternoon with highs closing in on 50 degrees.

DELMARVA -- After a damp start to the day, Delmarva turns noticeably quieter this afternoon. Morning showers will fade, allowing partly sunny skies to develop with temperatures climbing into the upper 40s to near 50. It will feel breezy at times, with southwest winds gusting up to around 25 mph.

Tonight remains milder than recent nights, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and lows holding in the mid to upper 30s, staying above the freezing mark for most locations.

5 Day Precipitation Chances

Light rain chances Thursday night, chance of snow Monday.

Thursday is the next weather speed bump, as a wave of low pressure passes west-to-east south of the region. Recent trends continue to push the system a bit farther south, but Delmarva should still see a chance for rain later Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Expect mainly light showers, with limited rainfall totals overall.

Futurecast

Thursday late afternoon-evening rain chance, trending lower as storm system is tracking further south.

Friday looks like the reward after the midweek unsettled stretch, featuring partly cloudy skies and another comfortable day with highs back into the upper 40s.

Get our all-good news weekly newsletter
FEEL GOOD FRIDAY

Then comes the weekend glow-up. Saturday looks phenomenal, with wall-to-wall sunshine and highs surging into the upper 50s to near 60. That warmth and sun will help melt some of the remaining snow pack. Sunday starts mild, but a backdoor cold front will work through and knock temperatures down into the upper 40s to low 50s, with cooler air building later in the day.

Looking ahead to early next week, another potential low pressure system may approach around Monday. With fresh cold air in place, wintry weather is possible, but forecast confidence is still limited. Some guidance suggests a weaker, drier system while others hint at something more organized.

Futurecast

Potential snow Monday as an area of low pressure moves into the area with cold air in place.

If it materializes, it currently looks more like a routine winter system rather than a major event, and it remains something to monitor as details come into better focus.

 
 

Tags

Locations

Meteorologist

Chris Mastrobuono is a South Philly native, but has come to join the CoastTV meteorology team. With over three years of experience delivering accurate, passionate and insightful weather analysis, he is eager to report on the coast. Previously, he spent over two years as a morning meteorologist at WEVV CBS/FOX in Evansville, Indiana. 

Recommended for you