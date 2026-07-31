DELMARVA -- Tranquil weather will settle across Delmarva today as high pressure builds into the region and brings drier air.
Most communities will remain dry under a mix of sun and clouds, although a very isolated shower could develop along the afternoon sea or bay breeze. High temperatures will reach the mid-80s, with slightly cooler conditions near the coast.
Mostly clear skies are expected tonight, with overnight temperatures falling into the mid- to upper 60s.
Saturday will provide another largely dry day across the peninsula. Partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures are expected, with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 80s. Humidity may gradually increase near the coast as the sea breeze moves inland later in the day.
Conditions will begin to change Sunday as high pressure weakens and low pressure approaches from the Ohio Valley. Showers and thunderstorms will become increasingly possible Sunday night, although most of the day will be dry.
The greatest potential for widespread rain will arrive Monday. Deep tropical moisture will spread across Delmarva, creating the possibility of thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall. Localized flooding could develop where storms repeatedly move over the same communities or rainfall rates become especially intense.
While a few storms Sunday or Monday could produce strong wind gusts, heavy rain and flooding currently appear to be the more significant concerns.
The frontal boundary may slow down or stall near Delmarva, keeping daily chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through much of next week. Each day should still feature periods of dry weather, but the overall pattern will become noticeably more unsettled after the weekend.
Expecting above normal temperatures through the first full week of August.