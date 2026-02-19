DELMARVA - Rain spreading across Sussex County late Thursday will continue into the evening, making for slick roads and reduced visibility near the coast. Temperatures will hold in the upper 30s to low 40s through midnight.
As the steadiest rain eases later tonight, low clouds and fog may become the bigger issue, especially from Lewes and Rehoboth Beach to nearby inland bays. Any late-night lull is expected to be brief, with damp conditions lingering into the overnight hours.
Friday starts gray and wet. Rain and drizzle are expected during the morning, along with areas of fog, before precipitation becomes more scattered by midday. By afternoon, most locations should trend drier, though a passing shower remains possible under stubborn low clouds.
Temperatures will rebound noticeably on Friday, with highs reaching the low 60s inland around Georgetown and Millsboro. Along the beaches, cooler marine air should keep highs closer to the low to mid-50s.
Friday evening stays mostly cloudy and quieter, with temperatures easing from the 50s into the 40s after sunset.