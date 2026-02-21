Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional coastal flooding may linger into Monday's high tide cycles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for flooding are expected to develop. Be prepared to begin taking appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Be sure to check the latest forecast from time to time in case a warning is issued or any new information becomes available. Visit the National Water Prediction Service at https://water.noaa.gov/wfo/phi for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 21/12 PM 6.2 0.5 1.3 None 22/12 AM 6.6 0.9 1.2 Minor 22/01 PM 6.8 1.1 2.3 Minor 23/01 AM 8.0 2.3 2.6 Moderate 23/01 PM 7.3 1.6 3.2 Minor 24/02 AM 6.9 1.2 1.6 Minor Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 21/11 AM 5.1 0.5 1.2 None 21/11 PM 5.5 0.8 1.3 None 22/12 PM 5.9 1.2 2.3 None 23/12 AM 7.9 3.2 3.7 Moderate 23/01 PM 6.8 2.2 3.5 Minor 24/01 AM 6.1 1.5 1.9 Minor &&