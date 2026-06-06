DELMARVA - Sussex County is expected to start Saturday warm and mainly dry before a cold front brings the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday night into early Sunday.
High pressure offshore will continue to influence the weather early Saturday, keeping much of the day dry across coastal Delaware. Temperatures will climb to summerlike levels, with increasing humidity making the afternoon feel a bit warmer.
Most outdoor plans during the day Saturday should avoid rain, though clouds may increase later as a cold front approaches from the west. The better chance for showers and thunderstorms will arrive Saturday night.
Storms are expected to develop inland and move toward Delmarva during the evening and overnight hours. The strongest storms are more likely north and west of Sussex County, but a few thunderstorms could still reach the area late Saturday night.
Any storms that move into Sussex County may bring lightning, gusty winds and brief heavy rain. The severe weather threat is expected to weaken closer to the coast as the night goes on.
Showers could linger near the coast into early Sunday before drier weather returns later in the day. Rainfall amounts are expected to be limited, and some areas may receive little measurable rain from the front.
Mainly dry weather is expected to follow next week, with temperatures gradually warming again through the middle and latter part of the week.