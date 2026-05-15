DELMARVA - Early Friday will begin dry and seasonably cool across Sussex County and Ocean City, Maryland, as rain from earlier in the week remains offshore and skies partially clear.
Morning temperatures will start mainly in the 40s inland and near 50 along the coast, with light winds and tranquil conditions expected. Some clouds may linger early, but the day will trend brighter as an upper-level low pulls farther away from the Mid-Atlantic and high pressure begins to build in.
Friday afternoon will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s across much of Sussex County. Ocean City and other coastal areas will be a bit cooler, with highs mainly in the mid-60s.
By Friday night and early Saturday, conditions will remain dry as the next warming trend begins to take shape. Lows will settle near 50 inland and in the 50s along the beaches. Saturday is expected to bring more sunshine and a noticeable warmup, with inland areas heading into the upper 70s and lower 80s while the immediate coast remains cooler.
The warmer pattern will continue into the weekend and early next week, with above-normal temperatures expected across Delmarva. Inland areas could approach the 90s by early next week, while coastal communities should stay several degrees cooler.