Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.