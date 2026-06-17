Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 72F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 72F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.