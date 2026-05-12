DELMARVA - Sussex County will see a mostly quiet start to the forecast period late Tuesday evening as low pressure tracks well north of Delmarva and an upper-level disturbance moves toward the region.
Clouds may increase overnight into Wednesday, but the main round of wet weather is expected to hold off for much of the day. Wednesday will be mild, with afternoon highs reaching the lower 70s across much of inland Sussex County, while coastal areas may stay a bit cooler.
Rain chances will increase later Wednesday, especially toward the evening, as a cold front approaches and unsettled weather spreads into the region. Showers are expected to become more widespread Wednesday night, and a few isolated thunderstorms may develop during the first half of the night. Severe thunderstorms are not expected.
Rainfall totals across Delmarva are forecast to remain on the lighter side, generally around one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch, though any thunderstorm could produce locally higher amounts.
Unsettled conditions may continue beyond Wednesday evening into Thursday morning as the upper-level low lingers over the region.