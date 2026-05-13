DELMARVA - A cold front moving across the region will bring showers and isolated thunderstorms to coastal Delmarva late Wednesday evening through Thursday.
The main window for rain and storms is expected Wednesday evening into the first part of the overnight. A line of showers and storms moving east from Pennsylvania is forecast to weaken as it approaches Sussex County and the Ocean City area. While a stronger storm cannot be ruled out, the overall severe weather threat remains low.
Rain should gradually taper overnight, though some showers may linger near the coast early Thursday. Additional scattered showers could develop Thursday afternoon as an upper-level low moves through the Northeast.
Rainfall totals are expected to stay light, generally around one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch, with locally higher amounts possible in any thunderstorms.
Thursday will be cooler and mostly cloudy across Sussex County and coastal Worcester County, with highs generally in the 60s. Conditions should begin to improve by Thursday evening.
Warmer weather is expected to return this weekend, with highs climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s by Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures could approach 90 degrees in parts of the region early next week.