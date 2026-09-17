DELMARVA - Showers will move across Sussex County late Thursday evening and overnight as a cold front crosses the region, with a few brief downpours possible before conditions improve by Friday morning.
Rainfall will generally range from one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch, although isolated locations could receive closer to an inch where heavier showers develop. A thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, but severe weather is not expected.
The rain should come to an end by dawn Friday. Patchy fog could develop in some rural areas before skies begin to clear.
Friday will turn mostly sunny as drier air moves into Sussex County behind the front. North winds will increase to around 10 to 17 mph, with gusts near 23 mph possible during the day.
Conditions along the Delaware beaches should also improve Friday, with breaking waves around 1 to 2 feet. The risk of dangerous rip currents is expected to remain low.
Friday evening will stay dry and comfortable, but another stretch of unsettled weather is expected to develop later in the weekend. Showers are forecast to return Saturday night, with periods of heavier rain possible Sunday through at least Tuesday as several low-pressure systems and fronts move through the region.