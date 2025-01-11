DELMARVA -- This mornings nuisance snowfall brought Sussex County and parts of the Eastern Shore between a coating and nearly 2 inches of snow.
While the snow created slick conditions early in the day, most of the region now looks forward to a gradual thaw as temperatures rise in the coming days.
Nationally, 71.2% of the United States is currently snow-covered, and here on Delmarva, snow depth ranges from 6 to 12 inches in some areas of Sussex County and the Eastern Shore. For those ready to bid farewell to the snow, it will be above the freezing mark over the next few days.
Tonight, clear and cold conditions will prevail with lows dipping into the teens and lower 20s. High pressure over the southeastern United States will ensure calm weather for the region. Tomorrow expect a pleasant day with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 under mostly sunny skies. This warming trend will promote snowmelt, continuing into Monday.
By Monday, temperatures will climb into the low 40s under a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure shifts offshore and allows a southwesterly flow to bring warmer air to Delmarva.
A cold front moving through the region late Monday night into early Tuesday will bring breezy and much colder conditions. Although little to no moisture is associated with this front, temperatures will drop significantly. Highs on Tuesday will struggle to reach the freezing mark, accompanied by gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph.
Canadian high pressure will dominate the region from midweek through Friday, ensuring dry weather but keeping temperatures below normal on Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday, temperatures should rebound to near-normal levels, with above-normal temperatures possible by next weekend.
Looking ahead to next weekend, there is a chance for unsettled weather as a low-pressure system could bring rain or snow showers, depending on the track and timing. Forecast confidence remains low for this system, but Delmarva should prepare for potential precipitation.