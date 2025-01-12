Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 PM EST TUESDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very rough waters possible. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 AM to 6 PM EST Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday evening through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&