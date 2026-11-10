DELMARVA -- Just an absolutely gorgeous stretch of weather continues on the peninsula thanks to high pressure. Wall-to-wall sunshine and highs in the mid 60s, winds out of the southwest will gust 20-25 mph. Tonight look for starry skies and lows inland in the upper 30s to low 40s, and mid 40s at the beaches.
Veterans Day will be a phenomenal day, "Pick of the Week" with sunny skies, not as breezy highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Changes start to arrive Thursday as an area of low pressure moves in from the west. Thursday itself doesn't look like a washout by any means, an isolated shower is possible in the morning. But most of the day does look dry and still mild in the mid 60s under a partly sunny sky. Showers will move in Thursday afternoon into the night. Models have trended lighter as far as expected rainfall totals through Friday.
An area of low pressure will develop off the Mid-Atlantic coast Friday. Still some uncertainty as to the overall track and intensity. But the low will develop just to our northeast. Showers are expected Friday morning, lots of clouds and chilly raw conditions. Winds will start to crank as well with gusts 35 to 40 mph. Highs Friday will be stuck in the 40s to low 50s. Rainfall will be around a quarter of an inch to a half of an inch. Not expecting much in the way of coastal flooding concerns at this time. But that could change depending on storm track. The low will intensify as it pushes away from the coast. Much colder air moves in for the weekend.
In fact our first freeze of the season is growing likely. As skies clear and winds relax at night temperatures Friday night into Saturday could plunge to the freezing mark. Highs Saturday will be stuck in the 40s with breezy conditions. Better chance for a freeze comes Saturday and Sunday night. Overnight lows Saturday and Sunday night will be in the upper 20s to low/mid 30s.
Temperatures will moderate into next week back into the 50s and 60s as dry conditions will be with us for most of next week.