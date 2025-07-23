DELMARVA - A steady ridge of high pressure will keep Delaware’s beach towns basking in dry, warm, and mostly sunny conditions from Wednesday morning through early Friday.
Wednesday will dawn with patchy fog in some inland and low-lying areas, but skies will quickly clear after sunrise. Temperatures will climb steadily into the mid-80s by afternoon, with light southwest winds keeping the coastal communities comfortable. A slight sea breeze may develop, helping to cool spots right along the shore. No rain is expected during the day, making it an ideal beach day.
Wednesday night remains mild and calm. Skies will stay mostly clear, with lows dipping into the upper 60s and low 70s. Some areas may see fog developing again overnight due to light winds and rising humidity.
Thursday brings more sunshine and an increase in warmth. Highs along the coast will reach the upper 80s, and humidity levels will become more noticeable. The southwest flow will continue as the high-pressure system shifts offshore, drawing in warmer and more humid air. Skies will stay clear through the day and into the evening.
By early Friday morning, temperatures will be noticeably warmer and stickier, with lows only falling to the low 70s. Humidity will be on the rise ahead of an approaching cold front. Though Friday will start dry, signs of unsettled weather begin building with the chance for late-day showers and storms.