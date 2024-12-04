DELMARA - A powerful low-pressure system will sweep through Delmarva late Wednesday into Thursday, bringing strong winds, scattered precipitation, and colder temperatures. Residents should prepare for a challenging Thursday morning commute, with slippery roads and gusty winds creating hazardous conditions.
Beginning late Wednesday, southwesterly winds will increase to 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph as clouds build across the region. Overnight, scattered rain and snow showers will develop, with snow more likely north of the I-78 corridor. Accumulations will remain light, with a dusting possible outside higher elevations, and up to 1-2 inches expected in the Poconos. Areas farther south will see a rain-snow mix or rain near the coast.
The strongest impacts will arrive Thursday morning as a cold front sweeps across the area. Winds will shift westerly, increasing to 20-35 mph with gusts as high as 40-55 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday. Combined with the cold temperatures, wind chills will make conditions feel even more severe.
Drivers should exercise caution during Thursday morning’s commute, particularly in northern areas where scattered snow showers could create slick roads. The front will usher in colder air, with temperatures dropping sharply throughout the day.
By Thursday afternoon, conditions will begin to stabilize as the front moves offshore. However, cold and dry air will dominate Friday, with high pressure settling into the region for the weekend.