DELMARVA -- The peninsula stays stuck under a stalled front today, and that means a gray, foggy split depending on where you are. Fog will be hardest to shake near the coast and northern areas, keeping temperatures mainly in the 50s at the beaches. Farther inland, the fog will thin with sunny skies, allowing for a few breaks of sunshine and highs warming into the upper 60s to near 70.
Heading into tonight, expect spotty showers and areas of drizzle to develop, with the best chance for damp weather generally increasing as you go north on the peninsula. Fog will also expand again overnight as temperatures drop into the low to mid 40s, setting the stage for reduced visibility during the late night and early morning hours.
Friday brings a backdoor cold front sliding in, flipping winds to the east and reinforcing a cooler, cloudier feel across Delmarva. Highs are expected to run mainly in the 40s and 50s, and while it won’t be a washout, periods of drizzle and a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out.
This is part of a broader cold-air-damming setup, where cooler air pushes in at low levels and holds firm, creating sharp temperature differences across the region.
Conditions trend upward into the weekend as a warm front lifts north. Saturday may start with lingering fog and clouds, but the afternoon looks improved, especially away from the coast, where highs can reach the low 70s. Another disturbance Saturday night could bring additional showers and perhaps a thunderstorm, though recent trends suggest coverage may be limited. As the cooler wedge erodes, some locations may actually see their warmest temperatures late Saturday or Saturday night rather than during the daytime.
FBy Sunday and into the first half of next week, Delmarva becomes increasingly mild as high pressure over the western Atlantic promotes a south to southwest flow and a warmer air mass. Highs look to run in the 60s Sunday and Monday for many areas, then rise into the mid to upper 70s to near 80 by Tuesday and Wednesday, especially inland. In fact we could challenge record highs for Wednesday in Georgetown. The coast may stay noticeably cooler at times if winds stay light enough to allow a sea breeze to push inland. A cold front could bring a cool down back into the 40s and 50s by late next week.