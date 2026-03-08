DELMARVA - A weakening cold front may still bring scattered showers and perhaps even a thunderstorm this afternoon and evening. The front is expected to weaken as it moves east, so rainfall coverage may end up more limited than widespread. Even so, scattered showers are still possible into this evening.
Heading into Monday, much of Delmarva will be sitting in a much milder pattern, with highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. Early next week, springlike warmth takes hold across the peninsula as high pressure offshore and a south to southwest wind bring a warmer air mass into the region. Highs are expected to push into the low to mid 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday for many inland areas. Coastal locations may stay cooler at times, especially if a sea breeze develops and moves inland. Georgetown could come close to a record high on Wednesday.
A cold front approaches the region on Thursday, and depending on its timing, some areas may not get as warm as currently expected. Behind that system, temperatures turn cooler again by later Thursday, though readings should still remain above average for this time of year.